Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Makes New Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 74,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 149.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

