Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases 39,963 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,755 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,963 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,869,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $143,813,000 after buying an additional 330,403 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 685,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,794,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,244,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 775,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,841,275. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

