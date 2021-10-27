Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases New Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 79,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,533.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 911.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,357,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 218,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 426,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,014,680. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

