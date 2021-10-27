Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $21.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPZEF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.