Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$26.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.58.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

TSE TXG opened at C$14.81 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$21.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

