Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.64

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.64 and traded as low as $41.55. Toshiba shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

