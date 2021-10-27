Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.54 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $206.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

