Traders Buy High Volume of Genius Brands International Call Options (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 196,432 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,572% compared to the typical volume of 11,748 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Genius Brands International has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,927.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

