Traders Buy High Volume of Masco Call Options (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the typical volume of 1,012 call options.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. 119,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,626. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

