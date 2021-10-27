Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,750 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.
KRYS opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.