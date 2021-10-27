TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.70 million. Analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

