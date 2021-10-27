Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

TRZBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.