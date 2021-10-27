Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s previous close.

TNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 23,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $74,131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $58,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.