Trecora Resources (TREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

NYSE TREC opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trecora Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.