Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREVF shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.16.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

