Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$124.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.