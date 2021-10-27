Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Stock Price Up 7%

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 171,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 254,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

