TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 534.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

