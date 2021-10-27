TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Raised to $47.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 178.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.