Tricon Residential (TCN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/18/2021 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE TCN opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2320931 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

