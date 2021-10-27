Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

