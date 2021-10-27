Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.48) on Monday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.24.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

