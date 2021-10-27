Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE THC opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock worth $5,899,475. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

