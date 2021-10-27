Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

