Trust Co of Kansas Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.92. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,928. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $433.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.66 and its 200 day moving average is $397.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

