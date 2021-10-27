Trust Co of Kansas Buys 247 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,268. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

