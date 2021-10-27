Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 609 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.33. 1,384,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

