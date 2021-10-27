Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 718 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 550,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.56. 314,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,501,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

