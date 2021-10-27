TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 585,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

