TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

