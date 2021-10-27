TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.38 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 813,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,329. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTM Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 365.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.