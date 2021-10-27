Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 22,497 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 76.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

