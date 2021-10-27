Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

