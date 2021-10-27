Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Amundi bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Baxter International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

