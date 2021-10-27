Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,790,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 241,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

