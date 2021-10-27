Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.31 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,634 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,351,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,207,721 shares of company stock worth $168,709,837.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

