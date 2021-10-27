Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.70 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

