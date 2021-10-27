Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 29,241 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 714.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,032,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $156.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

