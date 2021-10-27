Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

