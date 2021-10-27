Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $5.08 Million Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 296,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,576.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

