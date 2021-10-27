Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,386,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 157,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $130.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

