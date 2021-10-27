Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.63) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a market cap of £689.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.87.

In related news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

