Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 635,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,780. The company has a market capitalization of $715.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.55. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

