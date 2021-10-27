Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,589 shares of company stock worth $17,255,782. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

