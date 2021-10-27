Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.