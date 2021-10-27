Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $83.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.