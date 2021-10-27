Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 billion and the highest is $12.88 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $47.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,627. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

