U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 84,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,209. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

