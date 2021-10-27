Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 433,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,841,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

