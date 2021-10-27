UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 124,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,909. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Amundi bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,543,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,446,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.